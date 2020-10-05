Join us in welcoming Rebecca Barnabi to #TeamAFP

Award-winning journalist Rebecca Barnabi is joining our team at Augusta Free Press covering education and features.

A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star.

In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools.

Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

