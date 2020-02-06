Join #TeamAFP as sponsor of 2020 ACC Tournament coverage

Augusta Free Press will once again be courtside at the ACC Tournament, which this year is returning to Greensboro March 10-14.

And your business can be a part of the exciting weeklong coverage that AFP will deliver – with your ad and logo included on our desktop and mobile platforms, as well as videos, podcasts and social media.

AFP editor Chris Graham and our AFP team will be on hand at the Greensboro Coliseum for college basketball’s most prestigious conference tournament – marking the eighth year that #TeamAFP will be represented on media row – and you can be there with us through our live game blogs, podcasts, videos, game recaps and behind-the-scenes columns.

Fans of Virginia, Duke, North Carolina, Virginia Tech and more will be glued to the TV during their games and tune into AFP for live blogs and conversation as well as previews, recaps, videos, insight and more.

With your ACC Tournament sponsorship, you will also have the first opportunity to sponsor AFP as we continue to follow UVA on the Road to the Final Four in the NCAA Tournament.

Design assistance is available at no extra cost. AFP will be sure you get quality promotion for your sponsorship – even above and beyond what we guarantee.

For more information, contact Crystal Graham at freepress@ntelos.net.

