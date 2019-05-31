Join communities across the watershed in celebrating Chesapeake Bay Awareness Week

The fourth annual Chesapeake Bay Awareness Week will take place June 1-9. While this week has been officially designated in Maryland, Pennsylvania and Virginia, events will take place throughout the entire watershed to raise awareness about this valuable economic and environmental resource—a national treasure that directly connects over 18 million residents.

Events spanning the watershed from Delaware to the District of Columbia can be found on the Attend an Event calendar on the Chesapeake Bay Program website. Organizations may also submit their own events to be added to the calendar.

Here are some highlights of what’s happening during Chesapeake Bay Awareness Week:

Bands in the Sand: Join the Chesapeake Bay Foundation on June 8 in Annapolis, Maryland for a fun-filled evening on the water’s edge with great friends, live music, cool drinks and mouth-watering food.

Bernie Fowler’s Wade-In: Join former Senator Bernie Fowler and other dignitaries on June 9, as they wade into the Patuxent river! Mr. Fowler started the “white sneaker” test as a means of checking water clarity. Before and after wading, enjoy environmental demonstrations, music, and exhibits.

Clean the Bay Day: Join the Chesapeake Bay Foundation on June 1 at a true Virginian tradition! This annual opportunity affords families, businesses, and civic or church groups the chance to give back to local waterways.

Crab Cake Week: Participating restaurants in Richmond and Williamsburg, Virginia will donate 10 percent of proceeds from sales of crab cakes to the Alliance for the Chesapeake Bay from June 1–9.

Family and Youth Casting Call: Join the District of Columbia Department of Energy and the Environment on June 1 at Anacostia Park to learn how to fish and explore educational displays abou

Lancaster Water Week: Celebrate the unique waterways of Lancaster County, Pennsylvania, learn about the challenges it faces and the opportunities that can be created at events running June 1-8, 2019.

Outdoors Day: Join the New York Department of Environmental Conservation in Sherburne on June 8 to celebrate Get Outdoors Day. Try a new activity or introduce your family to old favorites like archery, paddling or fishing.

In 2016, the Chesapeake Bay Commission, a tri-state legislative commission that advises members of the general assemblies of Maryland, Pennsylvania and Virginia on matters of Bay-wide concern, championed the idea of designating a week in June as Chesapeake Bay Awareness Week. The designation encourages all who reside in Maryland, Pennsylvania and Virginia to commemorate Chesapeake Bay Awareness Week with events, activities and educational programs to acknowledge the significance of the Chesapeake Bay.

This year’s theme, “All Hands”, highlights the fact that it takes all of us – no matter what group we may identify with – to contribute to the restoration and protection of the Chesapeake Bay. Various agencies and organizations throughout the watershed will celebrate farmers, local governments, small businesses, non-profit organizations, utility companies, recreation enthusiasts, watermen, volunteers, the military and most importantly – you – throughout the week.

Valued for its commercial and recreational value, the Chesapeake Bay is the nation’s largest estuary, whose 64,000 square mile watershed includes Delaware, the District of Columbia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, New York, Virginia and West Virginia.

Follow #AllHands and #OneChesapeake on social media during June 1-9 for facts, events and fun happening around the Chesapeake Bay watershed.

