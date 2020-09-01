Join a Girl Scout Party this September

Throughout September, Girl Scouts is hosting free parties online. They know there are many girls that want to make new friends and have fun while social distancing. What better way to do that while participating in a fun party?

For months, Girl Scouts of Virginia Skyline has been bringing girls across the state, and many from other states and the globe, the Girl Scout experience virtually. Troops are meeting virtually and sometimes in-person outdoors (where they can safely). Free parties with fun, educational activities are a way for every girl to experience what Girl Scouts across the area have been doing since March.

Animal Dance Party! (K-3rd Grades)

This party is free and open to all local girls in kindergarten through third grade—the more the merrier! While girls enjoy the party, they’ll get to know each other and share ideas on how Girl Scouts can supercharge a girl’s life.

Thursday, Sept. 10, 6:15-7:15 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 14, 12-1 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 21, 5-6 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 28, 6-7 p.m.

Make New Friends Party! (Kindergarten)

This party is a free, four meeting program series that provides opportunities to girls to make new friends, have fun, and strengthen core competencies as they start Kindergarten. Girls will connect with the same friends at all four parties.

Tuesdays, Sept. 8, 15, 22, and 29, 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Wednesdays, Sept. 2, 9, 16, and 23, 6-7 p.m.

Thursdays, Sept. 3, 10, 17, and 24, 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Fridays, Sept. 4, 11, 18, and 25, 1-2 p.m.

Girls and their parents/caregivers can RSVP here: www.gsvsc.org/FUN

