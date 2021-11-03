Johnson wins Waynesboro sheriff race; von Schilling re-elected to revenue post

Chris Johnson and Sabrina von Schilling won by nearly identical landslide margins in the races for sheriff and commissioner of the revenue in Waynesboro.

Johnson defeated fellow Waynesboro Police officer Jesse Shaver with more than 65 percent of the vote in the sheriff race.

Johnson, a 2011 graduate of Waynesboro High School, ran on a platform to bring the community and sheriff’s office together, with a focus on encouraging youths not to be afraid of law enforcement.

Von Schilling also won a two-way race, with challenger Terry Kent, for the commissioner of revenue post, receiving more than 65 percent of the votes cast.

Von Schilling was first elected to head the revenue office in 2017.

Her office recently achieved accreditation through the Commissioner of the Revenue Association of Virginia.

Story by Chris Graham

