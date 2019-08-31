Johnson, Morris lead No. 23 UVA at Liberty Challenge

Published Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, 11:09 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Sophomores Derek Johnson (Leesburg, Va.) and Peter Morris (Hamilton, Va.) led the No. 23 UVA men’s cross country in its season opener, the Liberty Challenge, on Friday.

Johnson and Morris finished in the top three at the meet, placing second and third, respectively, as both runners recorded a time of 12:29.

Senior Sam Teller (Blacksburg, Va.) crossed the finish line moments later, finishing sixth with a time of 12:39. He was followed by junior Ryan Buscaglia (Richmond, Va.), who ran a time of 13:17 for 15th place.

Sophomore Ryan Lockett (Dickerson, Md.) was the fifth Cavalier to finish during the day’s race. He ran a time of 13:36, placing 20th. Sophomore Grant Summers (Lake Oswego, Ore.) rounded out the day for the Cavaliers, finishing 40th with a time of 14:13.

“Today’s meet served its purpose for us, allowing some of our younger athletes an opportunity to compete, and in most cases, for the first time in a Virginia uniform,” interim director of track and field/head men’s cross country coach Jason Dunn said. “Derek (Johnson) and Peter (Morris) handled themselves well and ran strong races out front for us today. We’re looking forward to getting back to work and racing at home in two weeks.”

Team scores were not kept at the Liberty Challenge. Virginia raced against Liberty, Lynchburg and VMI in the competition.

Up next for the Cavaliers, Virginia will host the Cavalier Classic at Panorama Farms on Sept. 14.

Like this: Like Loading...





Team of Destiny: Inside UVA Basketball's improbable run Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.



The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.