Johnathon Thomas walkoff double lifts FredNats to 4-3 series-finale win over ‘Cats
Sports

Johnathon Thomas walkoff double lifts FredNats to 4-3 series-finale win over 'Cats

Chris Graham
Published date:

fredericksburg nationalsThe Fredericksburg Nationals salvaged the weekend series finale on Sunday with a walk-off double to beat Lynchburg, 4-3.

The Hillcats, the Low-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians, once again scored first, against right-hander Jose Atencio. Zac Fascia opened up the top of the second inning with a single into right field, and later advanced to second base on a sacrifice bunt.

Lexer Saduy wound up driving Fascia in with a single back up the middle to open up the scoring at 1-0.

Angel Genao added another run for Lynchburg in the top of the third, when he singled into right, and the throw back to the infield was offline. It caromed into the dugout, and Pres Cavenaugh was awarded home to make it 2-0.

Tyresse Turner singled and stole second base in the fourth inning for the ‘Cats, and came around to score on a Bubba Filia double.

Fredericksburg, the Low-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals, finally got its first hit of the afternoon in the fourth, as John McHenry ripped a first-pitch single. Sammy Infante got hit by a pitch, putting two men aboard for Max Romero Jr. The left-handed backstop then blasted his second home run of the year deep to right-center, to tie the game at 3-3.

After the fourth, Atencio buckled down and worked through six full innings to set a new season-high for him. It was tied for the longest start of the year by a FredNat.

Both clubs put up zeroes from the fifth inning on, thanks to stellar bullpen work. For Fredericksburg, Franklin Marquez, Bubba Hall and Marquis Grissom Jr. each worked a shutout inning to keep the game tied going into the bottom of the ninth.

Yoander Rivero led off the final frame with a booming double on the first pitch he saw, turning it over to Johnathon Thomas. Tuda also swung first-pitch, and tucked a live drive inside the left field line to send the Freddies home walk-off winners, taking the series finale by a score of 4-3.

Grissom Jr. got the victory, and Wardquelin Vasquez suffered the loss.

Fredericksburg now heads to Augusta to begin their first full series after the All-Star break.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach Chris? Try [email protected].

