John Cleese returns to Richmond on Oct. 13

Published Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, 12:05 am

Unique Lives & Experiences is proud to present An Evening with John Cleese, on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020 at 7:30 p.m. as he examines the dysfunctional world in which we live and “Why There is No Hope.”

Tickets go on sale Friday, Jan. 17 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased on line at DominionEnergyCenter.com, by phone at 800-513-ETIX (3849) or in person at the Dominion Energy Center and Altria Theater box offices.

Prices range from $59.50 – $122.50. Additional fees may apply.

VIP tickets to meet John Cleese are also available for purchase.

