Joe Rogan disses Trump: Why is the right-wing media ditching the former prez?
Joe Rogan called former president Donald Trump a “man baby,” and agreed with comedian Tom Segura that Trump uses Adderall to get “gassed up” for TV, and to sit through meetings.
These thoughts came courtesy of Rogan’s podcast last week.
Rogan, whose legion of fans skews far-right, has been walking the fine line on the Trump question of late, proclaiming two weeks ago on his podcast that he had turned down requests from Trump to appear as a guest “more than once,” and offering the money quotes “I don’t want to help him” and insisting that he’s “not a Trump supporter in any way, shape or form.”
We’re seeing an interesting trend here from the right-wing media of late. Fox News seems to be leaving the Trump train, as MSNBC “Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough noted Monday, with the network appearing to be throwing its weight behind Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis of late.
DeSantis is, no doubt, gaining momentum in the very, very, very early polling ahead of the 2024 cycle.
This new trend that seems to be developing with right-wing media and DeSantis could just be a simple recognition of where people on the right are already going.
Media sites have highlighted a three-minute video posted to the Fox News website last week featuring Arizona voters talking about ditching Trump for DeSantis as one example of this.
Maybe Rogan got the memo; maybe he’s just trying to play both sides.
This is the same guy who, you may remember, endorsed Bernie Sanders for president in 2020, then voted for Libertarian Jo Jorgensen after Sanders came up short in his bid for the Democratic Party nomination.
Rogan also famously came under fire for his virulent COVID skepticism and anti-vaxx nonsense that led to a pressure campaign on Spotify to drop his podcast.
That guy calling Trump a “man baby” high on Adderall isn’t Ronny Jackson saying Joe Biden is a Manchurian president on DNC puppet strings.
Rogan is telling his Trump-loving audience that they need to put their money on another horse.