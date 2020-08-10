Joe Harris pours in 25 for Nets in win over Clippers

Published Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, 10:00 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Joe Harris scored 16 of his 25 points to key a 45-point Brooklyn outburst in the first quarter, and the Nets rode a big early lead to a 129-120 win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday.

The Nets shot a blistering 18-of-21 from the floor in the first quarter, with Harris, a 2014 UVA alum, connecting on all six of his shot attempts.

Harris had 23 by the half, but was limited by foul trouble late, and he fouled out with 1:54 to go.

Harris finished 10-of-16 from the field and 5-of-8 from three-point range on the night.

Since the NBA’s return on July 31, Harris is averaging 20.2 points per game, shooting 61.5 percent from the floor and 57.6 percent from three.

Harris is one of two former ‘Hoos averaging 20+ points per game in the NBA restart. Malcolm Brogdon, a 2016 UVA alum now playing for the Indiana Pacers, is averaging 20.3 points, 6.5 assists and 5.5 rebounds per game since the NBA’s return, shooting 45.8 percent from the field and 40 percent from three-point range.

Story by Chris Graham

Related

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Feedback from buyers: “Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”“Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell

Comments