Joe Harris posts double-double, but Nets drop Game 2

Brooklyn led by double digits early, but defending NBA champ Toronto took control in the fourth, outscoring the Nets 30-19 to pull out a 104-99 win in Game 2 of the teams’ first-round playoff series.

Fred VanVleet had 24 points and 10 assists to lead Toronto, which goes up 2-0 in the best-of-seven series.

Kyle Lowry had 21 points, and Pascal Siakam added 19 for the Raptors, the two seed in the East.

Joe Harris, a 2014 UVA alum, had 14 points and 15 rebounds in 39 minutes for the Nets, the East’s seven seed.

Harris was 4-of-7 from three-point range, but committed a costly turnover in the final seconds, as Brooklyn, down three, looked to set up a potential game-tying shot.

Harris was trying to get the ball to Garrett Temple on a dribble handoff, but Temple fumbled the pass, and Norman Powell grabbed the loose ball at midcourt and threw it down for a game-sealing dunk with 5.6 seconds left.

Story by Chris Graham

