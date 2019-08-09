Joe Harris has shot at making Team USA roster for World Cup

UVA alum Joe Harris is in camp with Team USA competing for a roster spot on the FIBA World Cup team.

Harris, elevated to the Senior Team at the start of camp, will take part in tonight’s intrasquad scrimmage, airing from Las Vegas on NBA TV at 10 p.m. ET.

The reigning NBA three-point shooting champ would be the only 40 percent-plus shooter from long-range in 2018-2019 on the team if he makes the final roster.

Considering how much the international game relies on pace and three-point shooting, that could be key for coach Gregg Popovich as he makes his final selections.

“Obviously, you hope to make shots,” Harris told NBA.com Thursday. “But you can’t put too much pressure on yourself to make it, because whether or not they go in, you’re creating space everybody else. That’s what you want, especially in settings like this, where everybody’s got a tendency to pack in [defensively] so much. If you’ve got one guy that can create just a little bit of space for somebody that can get downhill, it opens up everything offensively.”

Story by Chris Graham

