Joe Harris drops 27 for Nets in win over Wizards

UVA alum Joe Harris had 27 points, connecting on 6-of-7 shots from three-point range, to help the Brooklyn Nets to a 118-110 win over the Washington Wizards on Sunday.

Harris, a 2014 Virginia graduate, was 10-of-13 from the field overall and added seven rebounds in 37 minutes for Brooklyn (31-35), which now has a seven-game edge on the Wizards (24-42) for the eighth and final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

Harris is averaging a career-high 13.9 points per game this season, shooting 47.2 percent from the floor and 41.4 percent from three-point range.

