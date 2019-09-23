Joe Biden goes after Trump on efforts to gut Obamacare

Published Monday, Sep. 23, 2019, 7:47 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Democratic Party presidential nomination candidate Joe Biden is launching a campaign blasting Donald Trump’s relentless attacks on Americans’ health care, while outlining what Joe Biden will do as president to protect and build on Obamacare.

Throughout the week, Biden and the campaign will draw new attention to Trump’s most vicious efforts to deny access to affordable, quality health care to millions of Americans who need it. Biden for President is launching a petition asking Americans to join Biden’s fight against Trump’s attacks on health care and will unveil digital videos and products underscoring new offenses each day, bolstered by messages from Biden that make clear just how stark a choice Americans face next November when it comes to protecting the fundamental right to health care.

To kick off the campaign, Biden is highlighting Trump’s repeated attempts to repeal the Affordable Care Act. Trump has fueled Congressional Republicans’ repeated attempts to repeal the Affordable Care Act. Following Trump’s lead, Republicans in Congress have only doubled down on this approach since January 2017. After these failed attempts, Trump and his Justice Department are trying to have the law in its entirety overturned in the courts with a spurious legal argument.

Biden released the following statement Monday:

“Since before he even took office, President Donald Trump has flaunted his goal of undoing this landmark achievement of the Obama-Biden Administration, taking away health care coverage from Americans. He said there would be ‘insurance for everyone,’ but then he has spent every day of his presidency trying to get rid of Obamacare.

“Congressional Republicans, with Trump’s urging, tried to repeal the law. Now, Trump is trying to do in the courts what he couldn’t do in Congress.

“If President Trump gets his way, hard-working families will lose insurance. People with pre-existing conditions will lose protections. Young people transitioning from school to a job will no longer be able to be covered by their parents’ plan until age 26. And, these setbacks will all take place while insurance companies deepen their pockets, abuse their power, and profiteer off sick people.

“It’s unconscionable.

“We cannot let any scandal, tweet, or desperate attempt to stay in power from this President distract us from the reality of a second-term of Donald Trump’s presidency: a president focused on demolishing our health care system and forcing tens of millions of Americans to pay the price.

“Health care should not be just a privilege for those who can afford it. Health care should be a right for all. It’s personal to me and so many other families. The Affordable Care Act was — and still is — a big deal. And, it’s why I will fight tooth-and-nail to defeat Donald Trump and anyone else who wants to tear it down.”

Biden has laid out a detailed plan to protect and build on the Affordable Care Act by giving Americans more choice, reducing health care costs, and making our health care system less complex to navigate. The Biden Plan will create a new public health insurance option so that every American has access to high quality, affordable health care coverage.