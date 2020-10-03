Biden senior advisor Symone Sanders to speak at Bridgewater College

Published Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, 10:12 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Symone D. Sanders, a senior advisor for Joe Biden’s 2020 presidential campaign, will present a virtual lecture on “Black History, American History” at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 12.

The Zoom lecture is free and open to the public.

A champion for women, Sanders is a strategist, communications consultant and CNN political commentator, and she served as a 2018 Resident Fellow at Harvard’s Kennedy School’s Institute of Politics. In 2019, she was a University of Southern California Dornsife Fellow.

Sanders served as the national press secretary for U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders’ 2016 presidential campaign. At age 25, she earned a place in history as the youngest presidential press secretary on record and was recognized as one of “16 Young Americans Shaping the 2016 Election” in Rolling Stone magazine.

Sanders has been featured on NPR, MSNBC, NBC, BET, CNN, TV One and Fox News. She has been profiled in The Washington Post and The New Yorker, Essence and Elle magazines.

Sanders is principal of the 360 Group LLC, where she provides strategic communications guidance to organizations, businesses, individuals, campaigns and candidates, and helps clients find sound solutions to tough political and social problems.

This endowed lecture is sponsored by the Anna B. Mow Symposium. To register for the event, please use the following link:

https://www.bridgewater.edu/symonesanders​

Bridgewater College is a private, four-year liberal arts college located in the Central Shenandoah Valley of Virginia. Founded in 1880, it was the state’s first private, coeducational college. Today, Bridgewater College is home to 1,600 students.

Related

Comments