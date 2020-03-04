Joe Biden big winner in Virginia Democratic presidential primary

Former Vice President Joe Biden, on the heels of a race-redefining win in South Carolina, rolled to a big win in the Virginia Democratic Party presidential primary on Super Tuesday.

Biden was at 53.4 percent in the Commonwealth with 98.3 percent of precincts reporting as of 9 p.m. Eastern, well ahead of Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, who was at 23.0 percent.

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren was a distant third, at 10.7 percent.

Former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg, who had invested a significant amout of money into campaign advertising and infrastructure in Virginia in recent weeks, was fourth with 9.7 percent of the vote.

Voter turnout was well ahead of where it was in 2016, when eventual nominee Hillary Clinton won Virginia with 64.3 percent of the vote, and there were 785,190 votes cast in the Old Dominion all told.

As of 9 p.m., there had been 1,274,489 votes counted in the Virginia Democratic primary, a 62.3 percent increase from the 2016.

Story by Chris Graham

