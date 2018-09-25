Jodi Tibbs joins Valley Trust Insurance Group

Valley Trust Insurance Group announces Jodi Tibbs has joined its team of insurance professionals as a Commercial Account Executive.

Tibbs has worked in the insurance field for nearly two decades, working to facilitate education and compliance to area businesses and individuals. Her experience goes beyond just selling policies. As an advisor, she strives to regularly review coverage to ensure clients are getting appropriate coverage.

“I am excited to join the Valley Trust Insurance team,” said Tibbs. “I look forward to working to serve the local community and to connect with past and future clients.”

Tibbs is active with many local organizations including the Greater Augusta United Way, Augusta Regional Chamber of Commerce, National Association of Insurance Women and Staunton City Schools.

She graduated from Concord College with a degree in business and has lived and worked in the Shenandoah Valley for more than 20 years. She currently resides in Fishersville and is married to David, with one son, Adam.

Tibbs is licensed in Property and Casualty, Life and Health and holds a Benefits Consultant license.

“Jodi brings a wealth of insurance knowledge and expertise to our team,” said Mark Dorton, owner of Valley Trust Insurance Group. “She joins us to continue to build on our philosophy of developing a long-standing positive relationship with clients.”

Valley Trust Insurance is independently owned by Mark Dorton and Jake Schindler, and has more than 50 years of experience in Virginia with offices in Staunton, Verona and Buena Vista.

For more information or an insurance quote, call (540) 885-5531 or visit https://www.valleytrustinsurance.com

