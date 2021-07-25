Jocelyn & Chris headlining July 30 show at Wayne Theatre

Published Sunday, Jul. 25, 2021, 9:59 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Apologies? None. Volume? Loud. Hair? Long. Think rock is dead? Meet Jocelyn & Chris.

These two analog souls are hell-bent on inciting a new rock revival this summer – and they’re bringing their unique retro-inspired original rock sound to the Wayne Theatre in Waynesboro on Friday, July 30, at 7:30 p.m. to prove it.

Jocelyn & Chris’s Sugar and Spice Tour will take them nationwide this summer, unleashing their original blend of commanding vocals, dynamic retro guitar, and powerful songwriting nationwide across 14 states in support of their new single and upcoming eighth studio album, “Favorite Ghosts.”

“After more than a year away from playing live shows, Chris and I are thrilled to be back out there in front of a real audience of people who support live music and live music venues like the Wayne Theatre,” Jocelyn said.

The past few years have been monumental for the Arndt siblings, who made their national TV debut on NBC’s “Today” show in addition to featured coverage in Relix, The Daily Beast, NowThis, Paste, Parade and countless others.

Their 2019 album, “The Fun in the Fight,” debuted at #1 on the Jambands Top 30 and in the Top 20 on the iTunes all-genre chart, landing them tour support dates with X Ambassadors and Jimmy Eat World along with festival and event performances nationwide.

Going into 2020, Jocelyn & Chris had big plans – but as it turned out, 2020’s plans were bigger than any of us could have imagined. Instead of giving in, the two chose to step up, streaming online seven days a week and cultivating a connection with their fans around the globe that’s now deeper than ever.

“Sugar and Spice” not only marks the lead single of their upcoming album “Favorite Ghosts,” but also a decisively confident return to musical life for the siblings.