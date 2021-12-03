Job #1 for the next UVA football coach: Recruiting Virginia

Whoever gets the job to succeed Bronco Mendenhall, let’s hope the guy puts a renewed effort into recruiting the Commonwealth.

The Bronco Mendenhall regime came up well short in Virginia, landing just two players total from the Rivals Top 10 players from Virginia over the past six recruiting cycles.

That’s two out of 60 guys.

Virginia Tech and Penn State each have eight Top 10s from the state dating back to 2017. North Carolina has seven, including five in the upcoming Class of 2022.

Clemson, Ohio State and Notre Dame each landed four.

Oklahoma, Pitt and Maryland are tied with UVA at two.

The four-stars for UVA are Bryce Carter, a Class of 2021 defensive end who played four snaps for the Cavaliers this year, and Brody Meadows, a Class of 2022 offensive lineman who we hope will sign his letter of intent on Dec. 15.

The Virginia recruits on the 2021 roster played on 9.2 percent of the total snaps for the offense, defense and special teams, with the bulk of their contributions coming on special teams – a full 790 of the 2,080 snaps from the group coming there, 38 percent of the total.

This is the sum total of five full years of recruiting the Commonwealth.

A lot of guys running around on special teams, and four snaps from a four-star defensive end.

It’s not like there isn’t talent here: Rivals rated 61 Virginia players as four- or five-stars from the past six classes.

They’re good enough to go to Penn State, UNC, Clemson, Ohio State, Notre Dame.

It’d be nice to see more of them matriculating on Grounds.

Story by Chris Graham

