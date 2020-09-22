JMU welcomes first vice president of diversity, equity and inclusion

Published Tuesday, Sep. 22, 2020, 10:06 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Brent Lewis has been tabbed as the inaugural associate vice president for diversity, equity and inclusion at James Madison University.

Lewis will work in the Division of Student Affairs and lead the DEI portfolio, which consists of the Office of Disability Services; Sexual Orientation, Gender Identity and Expression; and the Center for Multicultural Student Services.

“Dr. Lewis received unanimous support from our search committee, and I see him as an incredible partner with me in shaping the future of the student experience at James Madison University,” JMU Vice President for Student Affairs Tim Miller said.

Lewis earned a doctorate in leadership studies from North Carolina A&T State University and has worked in a number of student affairs positions at a variety of colleges and universities, including student engagement and involvement, multicultural services, LGBTQ services and residence life. He has held positions at Randolph College, Fayetteville State University and North Carolina Central University.

In addition to his professional experiences in student affairs, he has taught undergraduate and graduate level courses. His dissertation was on the social and cultural experience of gay and lesbian students attending a historically black college or university.

Lewis said JMU’s efforts to become a better place for all students “aligns to my purpose and passion.”

“I am very honored to join the JMU campus community as the associate vice president for diversity, equity and inclusion,” Lewis said. “I am passionate about DEI work and creating engagement opportunities for our campus to grow, learn, develop and create an equity-minded approach to student learning that is infused to every aspect of the student experience.”

Related

Comments