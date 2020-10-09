JMU to host voter events featuring former governor, city council candidates

Former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe will represent the Joe Biden presidential campaign and discuss the pandemic, the economy, the environment and other topics at noon Monday, Oct. 12, in a virtual town hall hosted by JMU Civic & Dukes Vote and James Madison University.

The event will take place on Facebook Live and can be accessed at fb.me/e/f80NOdjgU.

President Trump’s campaign has also been invited to participate in a similar event with a campaign surrogate.

Candidates for Harrisonburg City Council have been invited to participate in a virtual discussion at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14. Hosted by JMU Civic & Dukes Vote in partnership with JMU College Republicans, the Facebook Live event can be accessed at fb.me/e/1IrhvGiMW.

“At JMU, we believe elections are a front door to deeper engagement in civic life,” said Carah Ong Whaley, associate director of the James Madison Center for Civic Engagement. “We’re excited to see the enthusiasm from students this election year and to provide meaningful opportunities to hear and learn from candidates and their campaigns about the complex issues facing our country and how we might address them.”

The mission of the James Madison Center for Civic Engagement is to educate and inspire people to address public issues and cultivate a just and inclusive democracy. The center routinely schedules speakers and hosts town hall events to represent the local, statewide and national elections.

