JMU to host voter event featuring Republican Senate nominee Daniel Gade

Daniel Gade, Republican candidate for U.S. Senate, will discuss the pandemic, the economy, national security and other topics at 6 p.m. Tuesday in a town hall at James Madison University.

Due to City of Harrisonburg ordinances, the in-person event at Memorial Hall will be limited to the first 50 participants. Masks will be required and physical distancing will be enforced.

Hosted by JMU Civic & Dukes Vote, the event will also be streamed on Facebook Live and can be accessed at fb.me/e/2QOdd3mAn.

Sen. Mark Warner’s campaign has also been invited to participate in a similar event.

“At JMU, we believe elections are a front door to deeper engagement in civic life. We’re excited to see the enthusiasm from students this election year and to provide meaningful opportunities to hear and learn from candidates and their campaigns about the complex issues facing our country and how we might address them,” said Carah Ong Whaley, associate director at JMU Civic.

The mission of the James Madison Center for Civic Engagement is to educate and inspire people to address public issues and cultivate a just and inclusive democracy. The center routinely schedules speakers and hosts town hall events to represent the local, statewide and national elections. It has also produced a 2020 Nonpartisan Voter Education Guide with candidate responses to questions about pressing issues facing our community, state and country.

