JMU to host Softball Welcome Back at 4 p.m. Tuesday

Fans will have the opportunity to celebrate the JMU softball team, fresh off the Women’s College World Series national semifinals, Tuesday at 4 p.m. as the Dukes arrive back to Harrisonburg from Oklahoma City.

The event is free to attend and will be held outside of Memorial Hall, in front of the softball offices (Entrance A). Fans are encouraged to park in Lots C8 and R9 with overflow parking available in the Warsaw Parking Deck.

There will be opportunities to interact with the team and hear from Director of Athletics Jeff Bourne, Head Coach Loren LaPorte and additional members of the softball program. The JMU Bookstore will be selling official JMU softball merchandise, and the JMU Duke Club will accept donations for its OKC Challenge drive to support the program.

The 2021 Women’s College World Series was played at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma with JMU making its first appearance in program history. The double-elimination tournament featured eight teams, with the Dukes knocking off top-seeded Oklahoma and No. 5 Oklahoma State to become the first unseeded team ever to win its first two contests to reach the national semifinals.

Stay tuned to JMUSports.com and JMUSports social media channels should the team’s travel timing change.

