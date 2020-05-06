JMU to graduate 142 new nurses during National Nurses Week

Published Wednesday, May. 6, 2020, 12:25 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

James Madison University will graduate 142 students from the School of Nursing on Friday.

National Nurses Day is observed annually on May 6 to raise awareness of all nurse contributions and commitments and to acknowledge the vital role nurses play in society. May 6 is also the first day of National Nurses Week and is sometimes known as National RN Recognition Day.

National Nurses Week ends on May 12, which is the birthday of Florence Nightingale (May 12, 1820 – August 13, 1910). Nightingale was a celebrated English social reformer, statistician and the founder of modern nursing.

“The JMU School of Nursing educates nursing professionals who are equipped to collaboratively navigate complex systems and situations,” said Melody Eaton, head of the school. “Our profession has gained recognition as the shining star during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Claire Rainville, who will graduate Friday, said, “Four years ago I made the choice to pursue a major in nursing at JMU. Although this path has been demanding, I can honestly say that all my professors have wanted me to be successful. The School of Nursing faculty has challenged me to become a better student, person and nurse.”

The school thanked nurses at all levels on its Facebook page: “Thank you for your dedication to the profession of nursing! Whether you are a nursing student, working in clinics/hospitals, teaching nursing, or in a nursing leadership role, you have contributed to being the foundation of care for our nation and the world during this extraordinary time. All of us work together for the good of humanity and we truly appreciate all that you do.”

About the JMU School of Nursing

The James Madison University School of Nursing is achieving its vision to be nationally recognized for academic excellence and innovative contributions to healthcare. In response to an incredibly complex healthcare environment, students are engaged in interprofessional experiential learning opportunities from study abroad programs to civic engagement ventures working directly with policymakers on Capitol Hill. Exploring new innovations in JMU X-Labs and discovering new opportunities for interprofessional partnerships with African communities, the School of Nursing embraces “Being the Change!”

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”

Comments