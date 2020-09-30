JMU supports local fire departments by ‘Lighting the Night’

For the second year, James Madison University is partnering with the Harrisonburg Fire Department and the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation to “Light the Night” for fallen firefighters.

“We appreciate the opportunity to show our gratitude to all of our community partners in public safety, especially with the challenges we have faced together this year,” explained JMU President Jonathan Alger.

During the night this week, Wilson Hall will be lit with red lights to support local firefighters and their families and honor those who have lost their lives in the line of duty.

“It is important for us as a community to honor those who have died in the line of duty,” said Harrisonburg Fire Chief Matt Tobia. “We are appreciative of JMU helping us remember the sacrifice of others and continue to honor those fallen firefighters and their families in the work we do each day.”

For a complete list of fallen firefighters and landmarks and departments across the country participating in this event, visit www.firehero.org.

