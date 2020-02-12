JMU selected for 2020 community engagement classification

James Madison University has received a 2020 Community Engagement Classification by The Carnegie Foundation.

This designation represents the university’s institutional commitment to community engagement.

JMU’s campus is one of 359 institutions in the United States to hold this endorsement.

“This classification is another indication that JMU is committed to fulfilling our vision of being the national model for the engaged university,” said JMU President Jonathan Alger. “We are proud to be recognized by Carnegie and look forward to continuing to grow our community partnerships.”

The Carnegie Community Engagement Classification has been the leading framework for institutional assessment and recognition of community engagement in higher education within the United States for the past 14 years.

In order to receive this classification, JMU had to undergo a process of self-study, which was then assessed by a national review committee.

This classification will be valid until 2026, when JMU will need to reapply.

