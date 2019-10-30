JMU recognized for exceptional ground maintenance

Published Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, 6:58 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

James Madison University was recognized at the 2019 Green Star Awards competition. In the mid-size category, JMU received an honor award for exceptional grounds maintenance.

“The crews within Facilities Management take great pride in the work they do to make JMU’s campus look so visually appealing,” explained Richard Fletcher, executive director of Facilities and Construction at JMU. “Our work impacts the JMU community but also the greater Harrisonburg community and we want people to recognize the area’s beauty and come back.”

JMU’s Facilities Management is made up of more than 600 employees, who care for 330 acres of property and the facilities around campus. The responsibilities range from engineering and construction to housekeeping, landscaping, maintenance, transportation and administrative functions.

The Green Star Award program brings national recognition to grounds maintained with a high degree of excellence. JMU was among three other universities nationwide to be recognized in the mid-sized university and college category and the only from Virginia.

Related

Comments