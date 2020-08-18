JMU recognized as one of nation’s top colleges by The Princeton Review

James Madison University was again recognized by The Princeton Review as one of the nation’s best institutions for higher education.

On Tuesday, the organization listed JMU in its 2021 edition of “The Best 386 Colleges.”

The guide does not rank the 386 colleges overall, but profiles about 13 percent of the country’s 3,000 four-year colleges. Colleges are chosen for the book based on data collected annually from administrators about the academic offerings and from surveys of college students.

The book does include a number of rankings, and JMU came in #12 for the best campus food in a survey conducted with students.

Of Virginia’s more than 40 four-year colleges and universities, JMU and nine others are listed in “The Best 386 Colleges.”

The list can be found here: www.princetonreview. com/college-rankings/best- colleges.

