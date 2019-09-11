JMU ranks among best colleges for student voting
Washington Monthly released its 2019 College Rankings, in which James Madison University was at the top of the list for being one of the Best 80 Colleges for Student Voting.
James Madison University has made civic engagement an institutional priority, which advances the legacy of James Madison, known to be the Father of the Constitution.
JMU’s Center for Civic Engagement supports Dukes Vote, a student-led initiative to provide opportunities to educate and prepare students for an active and informed role in democracy.
“We are honored to be recognized for student voting, as it continues to emphasize our work here at JMU,” explained Abe Goldberg, executive director of the James Madison Center for Civic Engagement. “Voting in elections can be a front door to deeper democratic engagement, and our students will develop the knowledge and skills needed to address public issues that concern them most.”
In addition, JMU was listed as being No. 8 in the southeast region for the Best Bang for the Buck by Washington Monthly.
