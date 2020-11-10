JMU Quad to host annual Veterans Day flag display Wednesday

James Madison University will recognize veterans of the armed forces, in particular 7,033 veterans who made the ultimate sacrifice in the Global War on Terror in Iraq and Afghanistan, with an extensive flag display on the Quad on Veterans Day.

Flags will be placed beginning at 6 a.m. and will be removed at 5 p.m. to honor flag etiquette. Veterans Day commemorates and honors military service and marks the anniversary of the armistice that ended World War I in 1918.

At 11 a.m., the Star-Spangled Banner will broadcast from Wilson Hall, in coordination with Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance and area churches.

The display is a collective effort made possible by The Student Veterans Association, the Veterans Scholars Taskforce and the ROTC Unit at JMU.

