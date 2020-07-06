JMU postpones on-campus commencement ceremony for Class of 2020

James Madison University has decided to postpone a special on-campus commencement ceremonies that had been planned for Aug. 7-8 to recognize and honor the class of 2020.

The school said today that it is determined to host in-person ceremonies to celebrate the extraordinary and resilient Class of 2020; however, given the many uncertainties, the university will not be announcing a new date at this time.

The JMU Class of 2020 was officially conferred in a virtual ceremony in May and received a special gift in the mail from the university. The Class of 2020 consists of 4,508 students.

The top three undergraduate majors are health sciences, interdisciplinary liberal studies and psychology. The top three graduate programs are education fifth year format (master of arts in teaching), master of education in special education and master’s degree in accounting.

