JMU Police seeking assistance identifying theft suspects
JMU Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying suspects in two thefts reported on campus on Sept. 3.
Two separate buildings on the campus of James Madison University were entered at approximately 11:45 a.m. on Sept. 3 by a suspect who proceeded into two offices and stole a purse and wallet.
After the discovery of the thefts, numerous large purchases were made in Harrisonburg by three subjects with credit cards taken during the theft.
The suspects, pictured, were described as two black males and one black female. They were believed to be travelling in a white Chrysler minivan at the time of the fraudulent purchases.
Anyone with information about this case or who can identify any of the pictured suspects is encouraged to contact the JMU Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division by calling 540-568-6711.
