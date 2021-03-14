JMU outslugs VMI in Sunday matinee, 12-7

Travis Reifsnider hit three home runs Sunday afternoon as JMU defeated VMI, 12-7, in non-conference action from Gray-Minor Stadium.

VMI opened a 4-0 lead after scoring two runs each in the first and third innings. Callen Nuccio drove in two with a single in the first and Cole Garrett doubled and Zac Morris singled to drive in runs in the third.

JMU plated five runs in the fourth and two each in the fifth and sixth innings to take a 9-4 lead.

Reifsnider homered in the fifth, eighth and ninth innings, scoring four times while driving in five. JMU improved to 3-8 with the victory.

Will Knight went 3-for-5 for VMI with a double and Trey Morgan was 2-for-3 with a double, a triple and three runs scored.

Garrett had two hits and two walks and Nuccio had two hits. Morris had a hit and a walk.

VMI (3-8) is scheduled to travel to George Washington Wednesday for a non-conference game at 3 p.m.

