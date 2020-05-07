JMU organizes caravan, asks area alums to fly flags to honor Class of 2020

A small caravan of four to six vehicles emblazoned with JMU colors and logos will wind through parts of Harrisonburg Thursday afternoon in a salute to the Class of 2020.

JMU’s mascot, Duke Dog, will be along for the ride as the caravan sets off from the JMU campus along East Grace Street at 5:30 p.m.

From there, the vehicles will turn right on South Main Street and head north through downtown. The caravan will then turn right onto East Wolfe Street and then right onto Reservoir Street. From there, it will loop around several streets in the area of Lucy Drive, including Deyerle Avenue, Blue Stone Hills Drive and Chestnut Ridge Drive.

After returning to Reservoir Street, the caravan will head north a short distance before making a left on Neff Avenue. The vehicles will continue across Port Republic Road to Peach Grove Avenue and then make a right onto Lois Lane. From there, the vehicles will continue on to Devon Lane, make a left onto Port Republic Road and return to campus at the Port Republic Road entrance at Bluestone Drive.

The university also is asking area alumnae to show their support for the Class of 2020 by flying JMU flags through the weekend. Degrees for the Class of 2020 will be conferred in a virtual ceremony Friday due to the COVID-19 pandemic. On-campus commencement ceremonies are scheduled for Aug. 7-8.

Friday’s ceremony can be viewed online at 7 p.m. Details on how to view are provided here.

The Class of 2020 consists of 4,508 students. The top three undergraduate majors are health sciences, interdisciplinary liberal studies and psychology. The top three graduate programs are education fifth year format (master of arts in teaching), master of education in special education, and master’s degree in accounting.

