JMU online graduate nursing programs ranked 30th by U.S. News & World Report

Twitter Facebook Google+ WhatsApp LinkedIn Pinterest Email

Online graduate nursing programs offered by the JMU School of Nursing improved by 67 places from 2018 in the latest national ranking by U.S. News & World Report.

The 2019 ranking of “Best Online Graduate Nursing Programs” in the U.S., released today, puts JMU at number 30, a jump from No. 97 a year ago. The ranking results from surveys completed by the participating institutions as well as peer reviews.

“We are excited by the ranking and we’re proud of the work our faculty completed to ensure program excellence,” said Julie Sanford, director of the School of Nursing. “We’re also delighted with the quality of our students and the impact they are having on health care.”

Melody Eaton, associate director for graduate programs in the School of Nursing, said, “We develop transformative leaders in our program and we’ve managed to do that in an online platform.”

Christine Argenbright, who coordinates the two concentrations that were evaluated, said the ranking reflects on how “JMU is dedicated to serving our nurses by offering programs that are accessible and sensitive to their diverse needs.”

Students in the two concentrations — clinical nurse leader and nurse administrator — earn master of science in nursing degrees. With 32 students enrolled, the programs prepare students to work as administrators in acute care hospitals and in leadership positions in healthcare organizations. The online format removes barriers and facilitates access for working nurses to return to school for advanced degrees.

“The ability to complete this program online has given me the flexibility I needed to continue working full time and complete the degree in two years,” said Samantha Leontie, a critical care/cardiothoracic care registered nurse who started the program in summer 2017. “I enjoy having a close relationship with my professors and the ability to speak to them in person, via Webex, or over the phone.”

Related

News From Around the Web

Shop Google