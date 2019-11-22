JMU named best college in US for veterans

College Factual recently named James Madison University the best school in the U.S. for providing quality education to veterans.

Quality factors included in the ranking are veteran affordability; veteran support services and resources available; and overall quality metrics important to any student— especially metrics important to nontraditional students.

“It’s wonderful for our work and efforts to build a community that serves student veterans to be recognized nationally,” says Jennifer Taylor, student veteran association faculty advisor for the Veteran Scholar Task Force at JMU. “Our student veterans work hard to set and achieve their academic and professional goals and we are humbled to serve them.”

The Veteran Scholars Task Force is a university wide committee comprised of students, faculty and staff dedicated to enhancing the student veteran academic experience and professional development by providing a continuum of services at JMU.

