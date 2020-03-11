JMU moving classes online until at least April 5

James Madison University will not hold in-person classes the week of March 16 due concerns related to the coronavirus, and beginning March 23, most JMU classes will move online until at least April 5.

A communication will be issued by March 27 regarding the delivery of course content after April 5, the school announced in a news release on Wednesday.

Faculty, staff and graduate assistants are expected to report to work as regularly scheduled, fulfilling their normal duties and working to transition course content, assignments and activities online. JMU Libraries has a number of resources available to assist with this. University leadership is evaluating labs, clinical, experiential, studio, performance and other learning situations where online or electronic learning poses unique challenges.

Deans will be reaching out to faculty in the coming days with additional information. Students should expect to hear from faculty on next steps, and be in touch with faculty with any questions about course work.

Residence halls will reopen on March 15, but students are encouraged not to return to JMU, including on-campus and off-campus housing, until at least April 5.

In the interest of being a good public citizen, the university will be canceling or postponing all events hosted at JMU’s facilities, including the Forbes Center, between Monday, March 16, and at least Sunday, April 5. This includes events hosted by the university, and community and student organizations. Departments at JMU planning to host events essential to academic progress and university operations prior to April 5 can petition their deans or division vice presidents to hold such events.

There are no changes to the university’s athletics schedule at this time. The university will continue to communicate with the NCAA and Colonial Athletic Association regarding athletics operations. Updates to athletics will be posted to jmusports.com.

