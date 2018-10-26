JMU: Most recommended university in the US

Twitter Facebook Google+ WhatsApp LinkedIn Pinterest Email

Students are uniquely qualified to evaluate their university’s teaching, social life and amenities, and the JMU student body has spoken loudly and clearly.

In the Wall Street Journal and Times Higher Education’s 2019 US College Rankings, more than 200,000 current students at colleges across the country were asked how likely they would be to recommend their current college or university to friends or family considering going to college. Students at JMU were more likely to recommended their school than students at any other school in the nation.

“The student experience at Madison provides access to world-class curricular and co-curricular activities. Students are immersed in experiential learning and forge meaningful relationships with faculty, while also developing lasting friendships through involvement in any number of student clubs and organizations,” said JMU President Jonathan Alger. “We also know that the JMU experience doesn’t end when graduates leave campus; research by Gallup confirms that JMU alumni go on to live meaningful and productive lives. It’s exciting that students are telling our story and recommending JMU to their friends and families, especially as we prepare to welcome thousands of JMU alumni from across the country back to campus for Homecoming this weekend.”

Other schools included in the ranking include Stanford University (No. 2), Virginia Tech (No. 3), Duke University (No. 14), Florida State University (No. 16) and Clemson University (No. 20). JMU was also recently recognized by U.S. News & World Report as the No. 2 Best Public Regional University in the South and earned a nod from MONEY magazine as a great investment, coming in at No. 25 among public colleges on its “Best Colleges for Your Money” list.

Related

Books from AFP

News From Around the Web

Shop Google

Comment