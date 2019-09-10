JMU “most innovative” school in the South: U.S. News and World Report

James Madison University is the “most innovative school” in the South according to U.S. News and World Report.

College officials were asked to identify institutions of higher education that were making the most innovative improvements in terms of a variety of factors such as curriculum, technology and facilities. These schools are noted as making cutting-edge and promising changes on campus.

In addition, this year, JMU maintained its status as the No. 3 school overall and No. 2 public school in the regional universities of the south category.

Regional universities offer a full range of undergraduate programs and provide graduate education at the master’s level, but differ from national universities in that they offer few, if any, doctoral programs.

JMU also ranked No. 4 for “best undergraduate teaching programs” and No. 47 for “best value schools.”

The rankings compare bachelor’s degree-granting institutions from across the United States and use statistical data such as student-faculty ratios, graduation rates, application requirements, tuition and financial aid, student body characteristics and post-graduation employment information.

For a complete list of rankings by U.S. News and World Report, visit www.usnews.com/best- colleges.

In August, JMU was ranked as one of the best institutions for higher education according to The Princeton Review’s 2020 edition of the annual college guide, The Best 385 Colleges. JMU also came in at No. 279 on the Wall Street Journal / Times of Higher Ed list of top U.S. colleges, which was released last week.

