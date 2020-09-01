JMU making ‘temporary transition’ to online learning

James Madison University announced Tuesday that it will transition to primarily online learning, with some hybrid instruction for accreditation and licensure requirements, graduate research, and specialized upper-class courses requiring equipment and space, through the month of September.

“We do not make this decision lightly, especially after all of the efforts on the part of so many people to make the campus environment safe for the return of in-person classes. All along, we understood that we might need to transition to online learning at any moment if circumstances required,” JMU President Jonathan Alger said.

Courses currently offered online will continue to be online without any break in instruction. Classes will take place as scheduled for the remainder of this week unless students are otherwise notified by their faculty. In-person classes will transition online no later than this coming Monday, Sept. 7.

In an effort to reduce the number of people on campus, residents will be asked to return home by Sept. 7 unless they seek an exemption to stay.

The Office of Residence life will be in touch with on-campus residents within the next 24 hours with further details to ensure a smooth departure.

Over the next month, university officials will carefully monitor health trends and other developments, and will be in touch with the campus community by Sept. 25 regarding the possibility of returning to in-person instruction on or after October 5.

While courses will move primarily online during this four-week period, the university will remain open, and continue to offer on-campus amenities, such as dining, health and wellness services.

