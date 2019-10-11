JMU makes history in the newly-renovated Wilson Hall
The history department at James Madison University will celebrate the past and envision the future in Wilson Hall — JMU’s newest state-of-the-art learning environment — on Saturday, Oct. 12 from 10-3 p.m. on the Quad.
The event will gift parents and students with the opportunity to learn about the history and heritage of JMU from award winning faculty in presentations exploring local events and global trends.
Guests will tour interactive classrooms and uncover digital history through historical building tours, musical performances and games.
A new cutting-edge history studio will display innovative history projects by both students and teachers using 3D printing and virtual reality. Wilson will serve as a place where faculty and students can study the past to inform innovative solutions for the future.
