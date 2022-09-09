Menu
jmu hosts 5k supporting student heroes commemorating lives lost on 9 11
Local

JMU hosts 5K supporting student heroes, commemorating lives lost on 9/11

Crystal Graham
Last updated:
runner
(© lzf – stock.adobe.com)

James Madison University is partnering with VA Momentum to honor student heroes at a new 5K run through campus on Sunday, Sept. 11 at 9 a.m.

The 5K, supporting student veterans, military-connected students, and first responders and commemorating heroes and lives lost on 9/11, helps ensure the memories of those who lost their lives in the attacks, as well as first responders, are not forgotten.

Four members of the JMU community died in the 9/11 terrorist attacks: Craig Blass, class of 1996; Matthew Morning, class of 1997, Bruce Simmons, class of 1983, and Brian Thompson, class of 2003 (parent).

The 5K race is one of the many ways JMU is working to support the unique needs of the JMU VALOR community through specially designed services and programs.

JMU’s VALOR Resource Center, located on-campus in the Student Success Center, is a unique gathering space for student veterans and military-connected students to build community, seek out support and resources and find success at JMU.

“JMU VALOR takes the next step in supporting all of our military connected students by bringing the full, comprehensive resources of the JMU community together to honor those who served,” said Dr. Tim Miller, vice president for student affairs and advisor to the Student Veterans Association.

The Mission Nutrition project, which combats food insecurity by providing food assistance for student veterans and military veterans in the local community, is dedicated to creating a military friendly campus where military connected students are supported.

