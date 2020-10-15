JMU going virtual with December commencement

James Madison University is planning a virtual commencement for Class of 2020 students earning undergraduate and graduate degrees in December.

The virtual ceremony will take place on Saturday, Dec. 19 at 10 a.m.

Additional information will soon be posted at www.jmu.edu.

“While we would prefer to celebrate with you in person, based on the priority of health and safety of all those involved in the commencement ceremony and the governor’s current restrictions on large gatherings, we believe that this is a necessary and responsible decision,” President Jonathan R. Alger wrote in a letter to the December graduates.

In addition to the ceremony, graduates will receive a special commencement gift. “This is our way of acknowledging your accomplishment and celebrating with you. We will also find ways to celebrate with you in the future as alumni of James Madison University,” Alger wrote.

The university hopes to hold an in-person ceremony for all 2020 graduates should circumstances allow it.

Information on graduation events at JMU can be found at www.jmu.edu/commencement.

