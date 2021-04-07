JMU Forbes Center issues call for nominees for its 2021 Circle of Excellence in the Arts Awards
Do you know a visual or performing artist, arts administrator, or arts educator whose creative accomplishments in the arts have improved the cultural vitality of the Shenandoah Valley?
Nominate them for a 2021 Circle of Excellence in the Arts Award.
The Circle of Excellence in the Arts Awards are co-sponsored by the Forbes Center, the Arts Council of the Valley, and College of Visual and Performing Arts at JMU.
Any member of the community may nominate a candidate. Award nominations are due Friday, April 30th. For guidelines, go to jmuforbescenter.com.