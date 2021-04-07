JMU Forbes Center issues call for nominees for its 2021 Circle of Excellence in the Arts Awards

Published Wednesday, Apr. 7, 2021, 3:33 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Do you know a visual or performing artist, arts administrator, or arts educator whose creative accomplishments in the arts have improved the cultural vitality of the Shenandoah Valley?

Nominate them for a 2021 Circle of Excellence in the Arts Award.

The Circle of Excellence in the Arts Awards are co-sponsored by the Forbes Center, the Arts Council of the Valley, and College of Visual and Performing Arts at JMU.

Any member of the community may nominate a candidate. Award nominations are due Friday, April 30th. For guidelines, go to jmuforbescenter.com.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Comments