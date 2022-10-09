JMU Football: Dukes, in first season in FBS, ranked in this week’s AP Top 25

James Madison got a nice nod from the sportswriters on Sunday, with the No. 25 spot in the Associated Press college football national poll going to the unbeaten Dukes.

The AFCA Coaches Poll had North Carolina (5-1) in the final spot in its Top 25, with JMU (5-0, 3-0 Sun Belt) third among the others receiving votes.

The humans are being kinder to the Dukes, in the program’s first season at the FBS level, than the computers.

The ESPN Football Power Index has JMU 55th, and the Sagarin Ratings has Madison at 47th.

SP+ gives JMU Football the most love, at 34th.

The Dukes are on the road at Georgia Southern (3-3, 0-2 Sun Belt) on Saturday.

The early line has Madison an 11-point road favorite.