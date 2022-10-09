Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
jmu football dukes in first season in fbs ranked in ap top 25
Sports

JMU Football: Dukes, in first season in FBS, ranked in this week’s AP Top 25

Chris Graham
Last updated:
jmu football
(© Steve Heap – Steve Jacobson)

James Madison got a nice nod from the sportswriters on Sunday, with the No. 25 spot in the Associated Press college football national poll going to the unbeaten Dukes.

The AFCA Coaches Poll had North Carolina (5-1) in the final spot in its Top 25, with JMU (5-0, 3-0 Sun Belt) third among the others receiving votes.

The humans are being kinder to the Dukes, in the program’s first season at the FBS level, than the computers.

The ESPN Football Power Index has JMU 55th, and the Sagarin Ratings has Madison at 47th.

SP+ gives JMU Football the most love, at 34th.

The Dukes are on the road at Georgia Southern (3-3, 0-2 Sun Belt) on Saturday.

The early line has Madison an 11-point road favorite.

Chris Graham

I write books, two on UVA basketball, one on pro wrestling, one on politics, which is getting to be like pro wrestling more and more each day. I've finished three marathons, but I'm over that. Oh, and I'm a progressive who voted for Biden, but I'm over that, too. (We need somebody else in 2024!) Want to reach me? Try [email protected]

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

washington commanders
,

Washington Commanders drop fourth game in a row, 21-17 to Tennessee Titans
Roger Gonzalez
police
,

Roanoke: State Police investigating officer-involved shooting with injuries
News Desk

Virginia State Police is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Roanoke on Saturday.

VDOT updates list of road work, maintenance in the Shenandoah Valley, Western Virginia
News Desk

VDOT has updated its list of highway work that may affect traffic in the Staunton District during the coming weeks.

healthcare

Malaria outbreak in Latin America: Is there cause for concern in the U.S.?
Columns & Op/Eds
congress supreme court politics

All of us are in danger: When anti-government speech becomes sedition
Columns & Op/Eds
road construction

Update on road work, maintenance in the VDOT Lynchburg District ongoing this week
News Desk
jmu football

JMU Football: Defense, Centeio come up big in 42-20 win at Arkansas State
Roger Gonzalez