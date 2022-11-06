Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
jmu football dukes fall hard at louisville 34 10 losing streak now at three
Sports

JMU Football: Dukes fall hard at Louisville, 34-10, losing streak now at three

Roger Gonzalez
Published:
jmu football
(© Steve Heap – Steve Jacobson)

James Madison’s losing streak has reached three games after a 34-10 loss at Louisville on Saturday night.

The Dukes hung tough for the first half, with the game tied at 10 at the break, but the Cardinals outscored them 24-0 the rest of the way to cruise to the victory.

JMU quarterback Todd Centeio returned from injury but looked far from comfortable in what was dismal showing. He went 4-for-15 for 52 yards on the game. Running back Percy Agyei-Obese was JMU’s top player, rushing for 102 yards on 24 carries.

JMU finished the game with just 193 total yards, converting 3 of 13 third downs. The Dukes also had seven penalties but did not turn the ball over.

“With two minutes going into the half, we were up three points and the last 32 minutes we were physically dominated,” JMU coach Curt Cignetti said, according to The Daily News Record. “And that’s it, period. They pushed us around, we couldn’t run the ball. When we had an opportunity, we couldn’t take advantage of it.

“We were being very physical up front,” said Agyei-Obese. “Our o-line, tight ends, they were moving the line of scrimmage and we were just imposing our will.”

Louisville quarterback Malik Cunningham was 14-for-20 for 223 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions. Two Louisville backs recorded over 100 yards. Tiyon Evans went for 126 on 10 carries while Jawhar Jordan had 117 on 17 carries. Wideout Tyler Hudon had six catches for 142 yards.

JMU had started the season 5-0 and were ranked in the Top 25, but the red-hot offense has struggled as of late, scoring 22 points in their last two games. JMU has also allowed over 30 points again in their last three.

Roger Gonzalez

Roger Gonzalez is freelancer for Augusta Free Press. A native of Connecticut that grew up in Charlottesville, he is a graduate of Virginia Tech. He currently is a sportswriter with CBS Sports and has written for The Daily Progress, The Roanoke Times and other newspapers before getting into the digital sports journalism world.

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

kadin shedrick francisco caffaro

UVA Basketball: ‘Hoos have experience at center with Shedrick, Caffaro
Scott Ratcliffe
interstate 81
,

Two federal loans will fund I-81 improvements in Virginia
Rebecca Barnabi

The U.S. Department of Transportation has awarded Virginia two direct loans of up to $82.6 million to make improvements to Interstate 81.

Marketplace open for 2023 enrollment through December 15
Rebecca Barnabi

Open enrollment for HealthCare.gov coverage in 2023 began November 1.

tony elliott

The Big Three were MIA on Saturday: That wasn’t what it looked like, was it?
Chris Graham
liberty

Liberty Football: #23 Flames hold off furious late rally, defeat Arkansas, 21-19
Chris Graham
uva football entrance

Rudzinski, Elliott not on the same page on the two kneeldown penalties
Chris Graham
vmi

VMI Football: Keydets hang tough, but #10 Samford takes control late, wins, 34-15
Chris Graham