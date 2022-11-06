JMU Football: Dukes fall hard at Louisville, 34-10, losing streak now at three

James Madison’s losing streak has reached three games after a 34-10 loss at Louisville on Saturday night.

The Dukes hung tough for the first half, with the game tied at 10 at the break, but the Cardinals outscored them 24-0 the rest of the way to cruise to the victory.

JMU quarterback Todd Centeio returned from injury but looked far from comfortable in what was dismal showing. He went 4-for-15 for 52 yards on the game. Running back Percy Agyei-Obese was JMU’s top player, rushing for 102 yards on 24 carries.

JMU finished the game with just 193 total yards, converting 3 of 13 third downs. The Dukes also had seven penalties but did not turn the ball over.

“With two minutes going into the half, we were up three points and the last 32 minutes we were physically dominated,” JMU coach Curt Cignetti said, according to The Daily News Record. “And that’s it, period. They pushed us around, we couldn’t run the ball. When we had an opportunity, we couldn’t take advantage of it.

“We were being very physical up front,” said Agyei-Obese. “Our o-line, tight ends, they were moving the line of scrimmage and we were just imposing our will.”

Louisville quarterback Malik Cunningham was 14-for-20 for 223 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions. Two Louisville backs recorded over 100 yards. Tiyon Evans went for 126 on 10 carries while Jawhar Jordan had 117 on 17 carries. Wideout Tyler Hudon had six catches for 142 yards.

JMU had started the season 5-0 and were ranked in the Top 25, but the red-hot offense has struggled as of late, scoring 22 points in their last two games. JMU has also allowed over 30 points again in their last three.