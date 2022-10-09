Menu
jmu football defense centeio come up big in 42 20 win at arkansas state
Sports

JMU Football: Defense, Centeio come up big in 42-20 win at Arkansas State

Roger Gonzalez
Last updated:
jmu football
(© Steve Heap – Steve Jacobson)

The James Madison football team’s impressive start to life in the FBS continued on Saturday with a 42-20 win at Arkansas State as the Dukes moved to 5-0 overall and 3-0 in the Sun Belt.

Quarterback Todd Centeio, a transfer from Colorado State, threw four touchdowns, including two in the fourth quarter to help the visitors take home the victory.

The JMU defense came up big, allowing just 20 rushing yards on 27 carries as the Red Wolves fell to 2-4 overall and 1-2 in the conference. The Dukes defense also recorded six sacks and nine tackles for loss.

Centeio finished the day 28-for-37 for 394 yards and did not throw a pick.

JMU started off hot with two first-quarter touchdowns to set the tone. Down 3-0, Solomon Vanhorse caught a 13-yard touchdown pass from Centeio before Devin Ravanel snagged one from 10 yards out as the Dukes led 14-3 after one.

The hosts would pull within eight points twice, but two quick scores in the fourth sealed it. Percy Agyei-Obese’s 31-yard rushing touchdown with 8:37 to go slammed the door shut at 35-20 before Centeio found Drew Painters for a 28-yard score moments later.

Agei-Obese finished with 158 yards on the ground on 21 carries, scoring two touchdowns. Receiver Kris Thornton didn’t record a touchdown but he had a game-high nine catches for 173 yards on the day.

JMU finished the day 6-for-12 on third downs, while Arkansas State was 4-for-13. The Dukes outgained the Red Wolves 598-267 and did not turn the ball over one, holding possession for 36:45.

The victors have scored at least 30 points in every game this season and have not allowed more than 28.

Next, the Dukes visit Georgia State next Saturday.

Roger Gonzalez

Roger Gonzalez is freelancer for Augusta Free Press. A native of Connecticut that grew up in Charlottesville, he is a graduate of Virginia Tech. He currently is a sportswriter with CBS Sports and has written for The Daily Progress, The Roanoke Times and other newspapers before getting into the digital sports journalism world.

