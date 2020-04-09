JMU facilitates unique partnerships to produce PPE for local use

Sophomore industrial design students at JMU are working with others to handmake hundreds of fabric face masks to distribute to healthcare workers and area fire departments.

These students have partnered with others from architectural design, graphic design, engineering, nursing, and the School of Integrated Science and Technology to take part in a variety of aspects of this project. They are gaining experience in solving a global problem and working with other departments, that likely wouldn’t have occurred this semester.

Other JMU departments, including JMU Libraries, are partnering with local businesses and individual makers to 3D print face shields. Sentara Rockingham Memorial Hospital has requested approximately 1,200 shields.

In the first full day of production, this cross-campus and community effort manufactured 191 face shields, all while maintaining social distancing and the following the safest health practices.

Information from JMU Media Relations

