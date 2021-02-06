JMU December grad has Super Bowl job

Taylor Salyers says she’s a huge fan of ice hockey, not football.

Maybe attending this year’s Super Bowl in Tampa will spark an interest in football for the December 2020 James Madison University graduate, although Salyers will be working the mega event rather than sitting in a spectator’s seat.

JMU also has three alumni players on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Aaron Stinnie, Earl Watford and Josh Wells.

Stinnie and Wells are also Hart School alumni.

Salyers majored in sport and recreation management and is part of the digital media team at the Super Bowl. In the days leading up to the game she has been working some fan experience events alongside the Super Bowl LV Host Committee and a pair of VIP receptions.

On game day, she will be in the stadium assisting fans with navigating around the facility, finding their seats “and overall creating a warm and exciting environment for them.”

Salyers said she found out about the job when Hart School professor Alyssa Bosley posted about it on Instagram. After submitting her resume, she was connected to another JMU alumna and former basketball player, Allysia Rohlehr, who helped her through the interview process.

Salyer’s JMU experience inside and outside the classroom prepared her well to get the job, she said.

“I heard from industry professionals, alumni and my professors about these types of opportunities, so I felt very confident coming in even though I did not have any prior experience working at live events,” she said. “Outside of the classroom, I was able to work at UREC and as a research assistant for two of my professors, which helped me gain skills that have been helpful during my shifts so far.”

Salyers said she has never worked with a major sporting league and is excited for the opportunity.

“It honestly feels surreal. I never would have imagined I would get to this point in my career ever, let alone this early.”

