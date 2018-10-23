JMU continues Homecoming celebration with QuadFest, campaign announcement

The JMU community will continue its 2018 Homecoming celebrations with QuadFest on Friday, October 26.

Students, alumni, faculty and staff, and the local community are invited to join in on the free fun from 5:00 p.m. until 7:15 p.m. Music from The Reflex, an ultimate 80s tribute band, will begin their entertainment at 5:00 p.m. There will be plenty of activities for the kids, giveaways, a photobooth, face painting, and food will be available for purchase.

JMU will make a significant announcement at 7:00 p.m., which will be highlighted by a brief fireworks display. The university’s second ever comprehensive fundraising campaign will be launched by President Jonathan Alger on the steps of Wilson Hall.

In the event of rain, a decision will be made by Wednesday morning to relocate the event to the Festival Conference and Student Center. This announcement, along with additional information will be available at www.jmu.edu/news.

