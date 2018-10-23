JMU continues Homecoming celebration with QuadFest, campaign announcement

The JMU community will continue its 2018 Homecoming celebrations with QuadFest on Friday, October 26.
Students, alumni, faculty and staff, and the local community are invited to join in on the free fun from 5:00 p.m. until 7:15 p.m. Music from The Reflex, an ultimate 80s tribute band, will begin their entertainment at 5:00 p.m. There will be plenty of activities for the kids, giveaways, a photobooth, face painting, and food will be available for purchase.
JMU will make a significant announcement at 7:00 p.m., which will be highlighted by a brief fireworks display. The university’s second ever comprehensive fundraising campaign will be launched by President Jonathan Alger on the steps of Wilson Hall.
In the event of rain, a decision will be made by Wednesday morning to relocate the event to the Festival Conference and Student Center. This announcement, along with additional information will be available at www.jmu.edu/news.
UVA Basketball finished the 2017-18 season ranked at the top of the national polls. Augusta Free Press editor Chris Graham offers his insight and analysis on the 2018-19 'Hoos, breaking down the roster, the legacy of coach Tony Bennett, and how the loss to UMBC could fuel a run through March Madness next spring.
Chris Graham offers a glimpse behind the curtain of the pro wrestling business in his new book, The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, the inside story of the 2011 Night of Legends, a live pay-per-view event featuring stars including WWE Hall of Famers Kevin Nash, "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan and The Rock 'n Roll Express that was met with almost universally negative reviews.
Mad About U: Four Decades of at University Hall is a comprehensive book covering the players, coaches and memories of University Hall at the University of Virginia. Join us as we look back at the memories from more than 40 years in U Hall.